Kenneth Darlby Arthur, 88 of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Destiny House, Lynchburg. He was a son of the late James D. Arthur and Virgie Comer Arthur.Â He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Jones Arthur; son, Kenneth D. Arthur, Jr.; daughter, Sherry A, Duff. A graveside service was conducted on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral HomeÂ & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020