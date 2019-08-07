Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth D. Gibbs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Davis Gibbs (76) passed unexpectedly on December 23, 2018. Ken grew up in Bedford, graduated from Lynchburg College, and later lived in Roanoke and the Richmond area. Ken was active and in good health and spent his last few years living near his two children in Northern VA. Ken is survived by his son, Derrick Gibbs, daughter Sandy Knox and husband David, and four grandchildren: Alex and Nicole Gibbs and Garrett and Trevor Knox. He is also survived by three sisters and a brother: Violet May Stewart, Gwendolyn (Bennie) Craig, Thelma May Stinnett, and Samuel Earl (Junior) Gibbs. He is also survived by his first ex-wife, Hilda Kendrick Clemann (also from Bedford), and his second ex-wife, Peggy Rintye.Â He is predeceased by his parents, Samuel Earl (Bud) and Margaret Gibbs and his sister, Barbara (Bobbi) Craig. Ken maintained his ties to Bedford and especially loved spending time at Smith Mountain Lake. The lake was Kenâ€™s â€œhappy placeâ€ and there will be a Celebration of Life to remember him at the Bernardâ€™s Landing Conference Center, 290 Sailors Cove Dr. Moneta, on Saturday, August 10 at 4PM.

