Kenneth Eldridge Aultice, 76, of Bedford, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born in Bedford, VA on June 3, 1942, a son of the late Eldridge C. Aultice and Ora Kidd Aultice. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Pendleton Aultice; sister, Pencie Carroll; brothers-in-law, Perry Pendleton and Bill Miller. He was a retired tire serviceman with 40 plus years of service at Tire Centers Inc. Kenneth is survived by his son, Travis Wayne Pendleton and wife Leslie; daughter, Syonia Marie Anderson and husband Woody; grandchildren, Eli Pendleton, Alexa Anderson; sisters, Faye Warner and husband Hal, Deanie Rucker and husband Alex, Linda Crytzer and husband Bob; brother, Patrick Aultice and wife Diann; brother-in-law Stuart Carroll; special sister-in-law, Patricia Miller; brother-in-law, Lonnie Pendleton and wife Margie; numerous nieces, nephews, and all of his Walmart friends. Family received friends 4:00 â€" 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St. Bedford. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019