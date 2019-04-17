Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. Aultice. View Sign

Kenneth Eldridge Aultice, 76, of Bedford, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born in Bedford, VA on June 3, 1942, a son of the late Eldridge C. Aultice and Ora Kidd Aultice. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Pendleton Aultice; sister, Pencie Carroll; brothers-in-law, Perry Pendleton and Bill Miller. He was a retired tire serviceman with 40 plus years of service at Tire Centers Inc. Kenneth is survived by his son, Travis Wayne Pendleton and wife Leslie; daughter, Syonia Marie Anderson and husband Woody; grandchildren, Eli Pendleton, Alexa Anderson; sisters, Faye Warner and husband Hal, Deanie Rucker and husband Alex, Linda Crytzer and husband Bob; brother, Patrick Aultice and wife Diann; brother-in-law Stuart Carroll; special sister-in-law, Patricia Miller; brother-in-law, Lonnie Pendleton and wife Margie; numerous nieces, nephews, and all of his Walmart friends. Family received friends 4:00 â€" 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St. Bedford. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



1235 Walnut St

Bedford , VA 24523

(540) 586-7360 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

