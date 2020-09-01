Kenneth L. Price, of Montvale, Virginia, passed away on August 22, 2020. He was 79, or 80, if you believe his first driverâ€™s license, obtained as one of the biggest 15-year olds to ever grace Horse Creek, West Virginia. He came from a long line of self-motivated survivors, coal miners, and entrepreneurs, which influenced his extensive career of more than 25 successful businesses ranging from delivering furs in the Cleveland snow, to being the purveyor of the best hot dogs in Montvale in the 1980s, to his longest and arguably favorite business, Bargain Barn Fabrics. For all his love of business and a good deal, Kenneth indubitably was a family first man. He was always there for his family and exemplified unconditional love. He was fair-minded and compassionate, quite possibly at his happiest with a baby or a pet on his lap. Kenneth always acted with careful deliberation so he never had to do things twice, or apologize. Our superhero did have a predilection for the occasional prank and is rumored to be the inventor of the Dad Joke genre and witticisms, including such classics as, â€œIf youâ€™re looking for a helping hand, look at the end of your armâ€� and, â€œThose who mind donâ€™t matter, and those who matter, donâ€™t mind.â€� He was a loving and giving husband, father, stepfather, brother, son, friend, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and child of the Lord. Through his gentle, quiet, strong, and resilient example he taught everyone how to be a good person. Everything was copacetic whenever you talked with Kenneth. No matter who you were or what you were there for, you left feeling like everything was all right. His contagious smile, bright eyes, sweet heart, and carefree spirit guaranteed that. Kenneth is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Marietta Price; his children James Price, Karen Henry (Billy), Karla Oldham (Mark), and Kristine Sweet (Lee); his stepchildren whom he loved just as his own, Tiara Haley (Charlie) and Bryce Clark; and many, many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Bethel and Effie; a son, John Kenneth; his brothers, Hughes, Emmett, Damon, and Paul; his sisters, Kathleen and Martha; and two grandchildren, Allison and Thomas. A memorial service honoring Kenneth will be held at Colonial Baptist Church, 221 Hillcrest Street, Blue Ridge, Virginia, on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. If attending, please wear a mask into the building until you are seated. After the service, family and friends are welcome to share pictures and memories at the church.



