Kenneth Ray Fitzgerald, 63, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, September 23,2019 at his residence. He was born on August 22, 1956 in Lynchburg, VA. A son of Helen Elliott Fitzgerald and the late Kenneth Elmo Fitzgerald. In addition to his father, Kenny was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Allen. Kenny was a very simple man. He loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed the outdoors especially gardening, hunting, fishing and his passion of cooking. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to others in a time of need. Kenny is survived by his loving mother, Helen Elliott Fitzgerald, son, Colby Fitzgerald and his wife, Courtney; three grandchildren, Ashtyn, Landyn and Adelyn Fitzgerald; three siblings, David Neal Fitzgerald, Terry Lilly and her husband, Deitz and Karen Beard and her husband, Bob; Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his two fur babies, Piglet and MayMay. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Kenny's memory please consider making donations towards his funeral expenses in Care of Tharp Funeral Home Bedford. Per Kenny's wishes there will be no services at this time following his cremation. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019