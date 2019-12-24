Kenneth Ray Giles, 85 of Thaxton, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at V.A. Medical Center., Salem. He was born on Tuesday, August 21, 1934 in Blue Ridge, VA, a son of the late Claude E. Giles and Cora Dooley Bell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Brehm Giles and his children, Edward Giles, Russell Giles, Suzanne Giles and Cynthia Shaulis. He was retired from the U. S Army as a Sergent Major. He is survived by his companion, Doris Craft Myers Giles; his brother, Charles Giles & wife, Evelyn; his sisters, Linda Campbell & husband, Barry, Wanda Giles Boothe; his grandchildren, Matt Giles, Veronica Johnson, Kelli Leja, Ronnie Giles, Erin Shaulis, Christopher Giles, Samuel Shaulis, Ashley Creasey, Mary Beth Creasey; his great-grandchildren, Justin Cannon, Harper Giles, James Giles, Kayden Giles; his daughters-in-law, Tina Giles, Diane Workman; his sons-in-law, Robbie Shaulis, Johnny Creasy. The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 until 4 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019