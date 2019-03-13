Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee R. Sendelbeck. View Sign

Oct. 10, 1937 - March 9, 2019. Born and raised in Blacksburg, VA., educated at Lynchburg College and Virginia Tech with an MS from the University of Chicago. She spent much of her adult life doing pharmaceutical research in Palo Alto California. She was preceded in death by her parents Web and Sara Richardson, her husband of 44 years Bob Sendelbeck and her sister Nancy Richardson Lakey. She is survived by her brother Tom Richardson and his wife Jeanette, as well as nephews Jimmy and Jerry Lakey and niece Jan Lakey. A memorial service will take place in the spring at the family cemetery at the Richardson summer home at the Peaks of Otter.

