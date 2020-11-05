1/1
Leona S. Harrison
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Smith Harrison, 90, of Bedford, died Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, VA on September, 13, 1930, a daughter of the late William Harrison Smith and Mary Damewood Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Thomas â€œTommyâ€� Harrison III; sister, Mary Lipscomb; and brother, Warren Smith. Leona worked many years for the General District Court. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, lifetime member of Bedford Moose Lodge, and a member of Bedford Lionâ€™s Club. She is survived by her four children, Pamela H. Huang (Jimmy), Ralph Lee Harrison (Robin), Marlene H. Pugh (Paul), Thomas R. Harrison (Jan); grandchildren, Amber Pugh Gardner (Chris), Megan Pugh Lee (Kevin), Zachary Pugh (Jamie), Kaitlin Harrison, Kylian H. Nijakowski (Ted) and Justin Harrison; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Lauryn & Brysyn Gardner, Clara Lee, Greenleigh and Bristol Pugh, Olivia Nijakowski; sister, Bernice Clements (George) and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m., on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, with Pastor Dawn Compton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Masks will be required and we will be practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA 24523
(540) 586-7360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved