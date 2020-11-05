Leona Smith Harrison, 90, of Bedford, died Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, VA on September, 13, 1930, a daughter of the late William Harrison Smith and Mary Damewood Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Thomas â€œTommyâ€� Harrison III; sister, Mary Lipscomb; and brother, Warren Smith. Leona worked many years for the General District Court. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, lifetime member of Bedford Moose Lodge, and a member of Bedford Lionâ€™s Club. She is survived by her four children, Pamela H. Huang (Jimmy), Ralph Lee Harrison (Robin), Marlene H. Pugh (Paul), Thomas R. Harrison (Jan); grandchildren, Amber Pugh Gardner (Chris), Megan Pugh Lee (Kevin), Zachary Pugh (Jamie), Kaitlin Harrison, Kylian H. Nijakowski (Ted) and Justin Harrison; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Lauryn & Brysyn Gardner, Clara Lee, Greenleigh and Bristol Pugh, Olivia Nijakowski; sister, Bernice Clements (George) and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m., on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, with Pastor Dawn Compton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Masks will be required and we will be practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.