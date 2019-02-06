Leonard William Craig, Sr., 80 of Bedford, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of the late William Rufus Hopkins Craig and Beulah Jennette Wilmer Craig. He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Parker Craig; two sons, Leonard William Craig, Jr., Alan Russell Craig. A funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Longwood Avenue Baptist Church. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
