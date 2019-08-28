Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie D. Orange. View Sign Service Information Padgett Funeral Home 1107 Hwy 77 Bridgeton , NJ 08302 (856)-451-1999 Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie D. Orange, 88, of Hopewell Twp., NJ passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Golden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, NJ. Born in Bedford County, VA, to the late Garrison T. Orange and March Virginia Overstreet Orange, he was the husband of the late Lelia Pearl Parker Orange. Leslie had been a resident of Hopewell Twp. since 1954 and prior to that he had lived in Upper Deerfield Twp. and VA. Before his retirement, Leslie had worked as an over the road truck driver for Cross Transportation in Bridgeton, NJ, Motor Cargo Transport in Bridgeton, NJ, DelColo Refrigeration and the former Bridgeton Evening News for over 20 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing with his buddies and going to flea markets looking for â€œjunkâ€. Leslie also loved to go back home to Virginia to visit with family and walk up the mountain peaks of his childhood. He remained active until his health failed him around the good old age of 84. He is survived by his daughter, Terry L. Orange of Hopewell Twp., NJ; his grandson, Christopher Orange; his great-granddaughter, Christina Orange; his sister, Edie Starbuck of Melbourne, FL and his special friend, Doris Davis. Besides his wife, Lelia Orange, he was preceded in death by; a son, Vernon M. Orange and nine siblings; George W. Orange, Clifton J. Orange, Verna G. Overstreet, Raleigh T. Orange, Samuel J. Orange, Edward W. Orange, Elmer L. Orange, Beulah V. Dooley Ferguson and Raymond B. Orange. Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family followed by interment at Laurel Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp., NJ. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019

