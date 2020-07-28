1/1
Letha A. Simpkins
Letha Ann â€œLeaâ€� Simpkins, 78, of Bedford, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born in Bedford, VA on August 25, 1941, the daughter of the late Fulton Wright Fuqua and Ruth Craig Fuqua. Lea was a lifelong resident of Bedford County. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and a beloved teacher; retiring from Bedford County Public Schools. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Gardner Simpkins, Jr.; three daughters, Sydney S. Schatz, Courtney S. Garner and husband Dennis, Hunter Simpkins and husband Patrick Gustin; grandchildren, Olivia and Eric Garner; and many cousins. A graveside service was held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Dawn Compton officiating. Family received friends 6:00 â€" 7:00 p.m., Friday at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


