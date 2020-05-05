Lewis Cleveland Wheeler, Sr., 85 of Blue Ridge, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was a son of the late Luther Wheeler and Margaret Brown Wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Shirley McDaniel Wheeler; two sons, Gary Wheeler, Mark Wheeler; two daughters, Pamela Conner, Rebecca Dawn Price. A funeral service was conducted on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment was in Montvale Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 6 to May 7, 2020