Lydia W. Pounders Cooper, 88, of Thaxton passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 11, 1931 in Red Bay, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Durwood Pounders and Hattie McDuffie Pounders. Lydia was a kind and caring woman. She loved spending time doing puzzles, crocheting and listening to Southern Gospel Music Especially the Gaithers. Lydia is survived by her three sons, David Wayne Cooper (Donna), Harold Kay Cooper ( Jackie), and Paul Eugene Cooper; a grandchild, Amanda L. Cooper; and a great-grandchild, Liliana Saunders. A graveside service was conducted on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Les Whealton officiating. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019