Lillian L. â€œPollyâ€ Turner, 91, a life-long resident of Bedford went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2019 after a long illness. She was born September 3, 1928 to J. Aubrey and Gracie Sneed Luck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 68 years, John M. Turner and her siblings Eloise Thomas, Dorothy Kitchen, Aubrey Luck, and Jane Scarborough all of Colonial Heights, Virginia. She was a long-time employee of Rubatex in addition to being a homemaker. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Bedford. She enjoyed homemaking including decorating, cleaning, making her own clothes, and cooking large meals for her family. Her brothers and sisters joked about her clean and orderly home saying â€œshe was born with a broom in her handâ€. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially playing cards and board games. In her final years she treasured her caring friends at the Elks Home and was known for her light heartedness and sense of humor throughout her life. She is survived by two sons, John F. Tuner of Lakeview, Colorado and Stephen L. Turner and his wife, Charlotte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; two daughters at heart, Joan Turner of Roanoke, Rebecca Meadema and husband, Sam of Danville; four grandchildren, Joel Turner and wife, Courtney of Roanoke, Jo Beth Jones and husband, Brian of Roanoke, Brad Turner and wife, Lindsay of New York, New York, and Abby Steketee and husband, Steve of Christiansburg; and 4 great grandchildren Lauren, Jaxon, Connor, and Brady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bedford Fire Department, 315 Bedford Avenue, Bedford, VA 24523. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11AM at Greenwood Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday from 3:30 until 6:30 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



