Lily M. Hutchinson
1930 - 2020
Lily Mariece (Colby) Hutchison, died on May 30, 2020 at Apple Ridge Assisted Living, Fort Wayne, IN. She was 89 years old. Born on November 16, 1930, in North Little Rock, AK, the daughter of George and Irma (Kelley) Colby. She graduated from Central High School, Fort Wayne, IN, in 1949. Lily lived most of her life in Lynchburg and Smith Mountain Lake, VA. She was a member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg, VA. She graduated from Lynchburg College (VA) in 1989, and she taught special education until her retirement. Following her retirement, she managed the day care center at Quaker Memorial. Lily was an avid bridge player, and she spent many wonderful hours with her â€œbridge clubâ€� friends. She was the wife of the late Mahlon Hutchison, Jr., and she is pre-deceased by son Gerald Thomas, and brothers Robert, Albert, Drew, Roger, and George, and sisters Meda Shilts, and Elenor Gerke. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mahlon and Rhoda of Raleigh, NC, sisters-in-law Becky Colby, Jane Colby, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Prairie Grove Cemetery on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Officiating in the service will be Rev. Mark Neubacher, Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements will be made by McComb & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN. The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Ridge Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Lily. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or to Lynchburg College, 1501 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Prairie Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
