Linda L. Douglas
1940 - 2020
Linda Landrum Douglas, 80, of Tucson, AZ formerly of Bedford, VA died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born February 10, 1940, a daughter of Allison B. Landrum and Helen N. Landrum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Douglas and son-in-law, Brian Noakes. She is survived by her children, Alison Noakes, Scott Douglas and wife Charlene, and Robin Adams and husband Darryl; grandchildren Kasey Noakes and wife Kylie, Kaleb Noakes, Robert Douglas, Ashley Douglas, Garrison Adams, Joel Adams, and Anna Adams; great grandchildren Brayden Douglas and Harlan Noakes. She graduated from Lynchburg General School of nursing as a registered nurse. She worked at Lynchburg General as a RN and at Bedford Memorial Hospital (Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital) as a RN and a Nursing Supervisor. Linda attended Bible Truth Tabernacle until moving to Tucson, Arizona. No services will be held in Bedford, VA.

Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
