Lisa M. Sines
1967 - 2020
Lisa Mae Sines, 53, of Bedford died Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born in Bedford, on April 14, 1967, a daughter of the late James Edward Sines, Sr. and Annie Spence Overstreet. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Sines; and brothers, James Sines, Jr. and Jerry Sines. She is survived by her daughter, Desiree Sines; granddaughter, Destini Sines; sisters, Ann Hamilton and husband Billy, Tina Conway and husband Billy, Anna Hoffman, Shelby Overstreet; brothers, Curtis Sines, Douglas Hoffman and wife Heather; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, with David Carter officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA 24523
(540) 586-7360
