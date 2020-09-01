1/1
Lloyd Burnette Jr.
Lloyd "LE" Burnette, Jr. 89 of Bedford, passed away, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 19, 1931 in Bedford County, the son of the late Lloyd E. Burnette, Sr. Elizabeth Witt Burnette. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Juanita Burnette; his sisters, Betty A. Burnette, Sarah J. Burnette and Jacqueline B. Hackworth and a brother Wayne B. Burnette, Sr. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Marion Burnette of Huddleston, nephews, Wayne B. Burnette, Jr., wife, Mary of Bedford, Woodson A. Burnette, wife, Jan and Jeffrey A. Burnette of Huddleston. He was a retired U.S. Postal employee with 31 years of service. He was also a U.S. Army veteran with three yeas of service. He served with the 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War with the 9th Infantry Regiment which participated in the Heartbreak Ridge battle and for Kim II Sung Ridge in North Korea. He was a member of Huddleston United Methodist Church. A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Leftwich Cemetery, Huddleston with Rev. Wayne Murphy, Rev. Jane Whitehead and Rev. David Bayse officiating. Those wishing to make memorials, please consider Huddleston United Methodist Church, 3040 Smith Mountain Lake Pkwy, Huddleston, VA 24104. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice and all of his caregivers while he was at home. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home Cremation Service, Huddleston.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
