Lois J. Chittum
Lois Jean Clark Chittum, 11-20-1937 â€" 11-9-2020. Lois was born in Bedford County on 11-20-1937, the only daughter to the late Moorman and Della Clark. Loisâ€™s family includes three brothers; the late Loyd and Roger Clark. Lois is survived by a brother Glenn Clark. Lois was a tiny girl, so small her childhood nickname was Teeny. Lois was a petite gentle strong-willed woman loved by anyone that met her. She was married to Odell Chittum, her husband of 65 years and the mother of five daughters and one son. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. On Monday, November 9, 2020, Lois, our Mama Mom Granny, surrounded by family took her last breath from this life into the arms of her Mama, Daddy, brothers Loyd and Roger, grandson Dustin Chittum, granddaughter Sarah Underwood, family and friends who passed ahead of her. Each and every loved one shares in the loss of Lois Jean Clark Chittum. Godâ€™s promises can provide each of those left behind the comfort and peace that Mama is no longer suffering or in pain. Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. Proverbs 3:5. Lois is survived by husband Odell, daughters Wanda (Mike) Hartberger, Patsy Clark, Donna Underwood, Sandra McCutcheon, Karen (Gerald) Gardner and son Keith Chittum. Granny is survived by her grandchildren; Matt (Olivia) Hartberger, Travis Hartberger, Shawn (Chris) Prillaman, Sasha Patterson (James), Chevy Underwood, Alisha (Josh) May, Michael McCutcheon, David Ransom, Casey, Cody and Zachary Chittum, six great-grandsons, six great-granddaughters, and baby girl pup Maggie. On Friday November 13, 2020 a funeral service was held at Oakeyâ€™s Vinton Chapel with pastor Ken Butterworth officiating. Following the service Lois now rests in peace beside grandson Dustin at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, VA. Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see. Hebrews 11:1

Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA 24179
(540) 982-2221
