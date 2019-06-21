Dr. Lora Johnson Padgett, 54, of Bedford, died Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born in Bedford, VA on May 1, 1965 a daughter of Floyd Jasper Johnson and wife Thelma and the late Mary Ann Johnson. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Edward Padgett. Lora was a Registered Nurse and taught nursing at ECPI. She was a member of Bedford Baptist Church. In addition to her father she is survived by three sisters, Marjorie Robinson, Gina Hession, Julie Lascell; three brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Bedford Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. David L. Henderson officiating.Family will receive friends 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., on Friday, at Burch - Messier Walnut St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the or Bedford Baptist Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 19 to June 20, 2019