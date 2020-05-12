Lottie J. Tolley (1924 - 2020)
Lottie Jenkins Tolley, 96 of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on Monday, February 25, 1924 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Benjamin Anthony "Ben" Jenkins and Lizzie Virginia Cocke Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin W. "Buck" Tolley; her foster son, Harold G. "Cotton" Sexton; her siblings, John Cox, Jadie Minnick, Susie Campbell, Gracie Ella, Jessie Jenkins, Nora "Babe" Graham, Ruby Jenkins, Vergie Overstreet. She was retired as a Cook at the Peaks of Otter and was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn V. Tolley of Bedford. A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2020
