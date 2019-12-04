Lucille Wilkes Creasey, 95 of Huddleston, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late James Otho Wilkes and Nannie MacBride Wilkes. She is survived by her son, Tony A. Creasey. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Pastor Jane Whitehead and Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment was in Leftwich Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019