Lucille W. Murphy, age 100, of Moneta, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Oakwood Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lena W. Martin; stepfather, Walter Martin; husband, Charlie R. Murphy; son, James C. Murphy; daughters, Ella Mae Murphy and Bernice Holland. Ms. Lucille leaves to cherish her memory one son, Robert N. Murphy; daughter and caregiver, Lena Young; sister, Frances Irene Martin all of Moneta; godson, Len Hale of Vinton; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, twelve great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, a very close friend, Martha Arrington, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the nursing staff of Oakwood Health & Rehabilitation Center (3rd Floor.) Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12-noon at Promise Land Baptist Church, 11892 Moneta Rd., Moneta. Interment will follow in the Murphy Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Friends may view on Friday from 12-7pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

