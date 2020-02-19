Lucy Paulette Willard Puckett, 75, of Bedford, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Franklin County, VA on September 17, 1944 a daughter of the late Morton Dudley Willard and Myrtle Sigmon Willard Lynch. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tony Bryant. She is survived by her husband, Henry Shelton Puckett; daughters, Teresa Bryant, Leona Phillips and husband Rodney, Debra Sprouse and husband Chris; son, Micheal Puckett and partner Cody Hudson; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; special friends, Carol Crochiere, Linda Altice, and Brenda Arrington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. A funeral service was held 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Burch - Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St. Bedford, with Pastor Earl Ragland officiating. A burial followed in Holy Land Cemetery. Family received friends 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Burch - Messier Walnut Street Chapel. Arrangements by Burch - Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020