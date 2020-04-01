Luella Michael Parker Farley, 77 of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Guggenheimer Nursing Home. She was born on Thursday, July 2, 1942 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Samuel Michael and Mallie Padgett Michael. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Board Farley & her son, Michael Parker. She was retired from the Rubatex Corporation. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Parker Sites & husband, Doug; step-daughter, Donna Bowyer; step-son, Ronnie Farley & wife, Linda; grandson, Charles J. Farley & wife, Chelsea and her great granddaughter, Autumn Farley. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020