Mabel Layne Greene, 97, of Roanoke, Virginia was called home on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Easter Lawhorn Layne and Clarence Lee Layne; brothers, Guy Layne, Edgar Layne and Calvin Layne; and sister, Doris Layne Easterly. Mabel is survived by her daughter, Donna Greene and husband, Robert Fix; and her sister, Joyce Layne Hudson. She retired from General Electric Company after 17 years of service. Mabel enjoyed traveling, cooking for friends and family and Sunday school classes. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank Kim Eckenroth, Andrea Hanlon and the staff at Gentle Shepherd Hospice and the Hermitage for their excellent care. Mabel will be greatly missed by her family. Visitation was held from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Oakeyâ€™s Roanoke Chapel â€" Downtown. A Graveside Service was conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday at Quaker Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), https://billygraham.org/give/give-online and/or to the Roanoke City Rescue Mission in her honor. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020