Macklyn P. Woodford, of Moneta, was called Home to be with her beloved Lord on August 28, 2020. Macklyn is survived by her daughters, Patricia Hallihan (Jim) and Kathie Crockett (Mark); and sons, Jimmy (Vickie), Stuart (Teresa), and Mark (Jen). She will also be missed by her eleven grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark), Kelly (Ryan), Danny (Lauren), Jeffrey (Sharon), Matthew (Joanna), Clifford, Rebecca, Laura Beth (David), Ben (Kristina), Hana, and Hyatt, and twelve great-grandchildren, Rosie, Jack, Lily, Josie, Ellie, Maeve, Bryce, Ashlyn, Abigail, Emily, Isabelle, and Kaleis. She is predeceased by her husband Calvin and her son-in-law, Willie. Macklyn was born to Margaret H. and Archie P. Price in April 1926 in Blacksburg, VA. Throughout her life, Macklyn was a faithful servant of Christ who taught Sunday School and used her talents as a musician for fifty years at Bethlehem United Methodist Church (BUMC) to play piano and organ and to be the Choir Director. She was an active and founding member of the Womenâ€™s Club at BUMC and always served up a delicious dish of homemade baked macaroni and cheese and brown sugar pies at church socials. Macklyn was raised on a farm in Blacksburg and became a Master Gardener who was a founding member of the Moneta Garden Club. She loved tending her rose gardens, iris beds, and watching birds at the bird feeder; and as a younger mother, she worked tirelessly canning and freezing enough vegetables and fruit to feed a husband and a family of five children each year. She met Calvin at Virginia Tech, and after earning her bachelor's degree in home economics (minoring in English), she served as a Virginia Cooperative Home Extension Agent in Chesterfield County. They were lifelong Hokie fans. Her marriage to Calvin brought her to Moneta to raise a family and to support the operation of Woodford Poultry Farm and later Moneta Farm Service (now Moneta Farm and Home). She loved being physically active as a child (especially playing baseball) and was an avid supporter of her childrensâ€™ athletics, often being heard above the crowd at their sporting events. She loved playing with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and was known to put together a pretty scary haunted house for the local children at Halloween. She also was a substitute teacher and volunteered to help adults learn to read. Psalm 51:12, NIV: "Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me." A private graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Monday August 31, 2020, officiated by Pastor David Lord. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bedford. A community gathering and celebration of Macklynâ€™s life will be held in the summer of 2021. Those wishing to give memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to consider donations in her memory be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org
) or the P.E.O. International (peointernational.org
), a philanthropic educational organization that supports education for women.