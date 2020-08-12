1/
Maggie M. Nichols
1921 - 2020
The angels are rejoicing as one of their own has been called home. Maggie Mildred Rowsey Nichols, 98, departed from this earthly realm on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1921 in Lexington, Va. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Nichols and daughter Wanda Nichols. She is survived by her children: Linda Foster (Bobby) Concord, Sammy Nichols of Rising Sun, MD; Charlie Nichols, Bedford, Larry Nichols, Sr (Clara Donna) Bedford, VA; Mark Nichols (Teresa) Madison Heights, VA.; grandchildren: Melissa Foster and Robert Foster both of Concord; Shelly Roberts (her mother Shelia) of Alaska; Larry Nichols, Jr. (Brittany) of Lexington, VA and great granddaughter, Scarlet Nichols ( her mother Leslie) of Bedford. The family would like to thank Teresa Haynes for her help in taking care of â€œmamaâ€�. We will be forever grateful. Also, to our wonderful Centra Bedford Hospice team, thank you for your unwavering care and devotion. Visitation was at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford, Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside service was held Monday, August 10, 2020 at Hunting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. with family friend Lee T. Cox officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Big Island Fire & Rescue P.O. Box 122 Big Island, VA 24526. Mamaâ€™s presence will be missed among family and friends. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
