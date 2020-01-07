Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel S. Tuck. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 11351 Leesville Road Huddleston , VA 24104-3737 (540)-297-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel Stevens Tuck, of Huddleston, left his Earthly home on Monday, January 6th, 2020, with his loving wife and best friend of 65 years by his side. He was also surrounded by the presence of his family. Manuel was a lifelong lineman and member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and was extremely proud to end his career with Davis H. Elliot, as a superintendent there. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Betty (Judy) Mitchell Tuck; daughters, Kathy (Danny) Cocke, Teresa (Trey) Montgomery, Betty Sue (Todd) Nance; and his son Billy Joe (Susan) Tuck. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and his devoted dog, Phoebe, all whom he loved so much. He has been reunited in Heaven with his parents, Robert and Clara Tuck; brothers, Woodson & Corbin Tuck; and his son-in-law, Danny Cocke. The family would like the extend a special thank you to Manuelâ€™s â€œgirlâ€, Stella Blanks and his granddaughter, Tia Nichols, for their loving care during this last year; and also to his CNA â€œSissyâ€ and his RN Alley Cowardir of Bedford Centra Hospice, for their assistance and dedication during this difficult time. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home, Huddleston at 11:00 AM and a funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM in the Chapel. Interment will follow in Leftwich Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider Bedford Centra Hospice, 1621 Whitefield Dr., # C. Bedford, VA 24523. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.



