Margaret Estelle "Mick" Crouch, 84 of Montvale, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Horace Bramlett and Callie Mae Stevens Bramlett. She is survived by her sons, Eugene Crouch, Joseph Crouch; her daughters, Nora Crouch, Karen Leffel, Cathy Dooley & Glenda Crouch. A graveside service was conducted on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 at Montvale Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 10 to July 11, 2019