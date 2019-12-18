Margaret Lee Mundie Chilton, 95, of Bedford passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born in King & Queen County on January 23, 1924. A daughter of the late William B. Mundie and Anna Bareford Mundie. In addition to her parents Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William Stewart Chilton; three brothers, William M. Mundie, Robert W. Mundie and Francis B. Mundie; two sisters, Anna Josephine â€œJoâ€ Williams and Emily Mundie. Margaret is a member of Bedford Baptist Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking especially pies and cookies. She also enjoyed the outdoors while gardening, working in her flowers and going for long walks. She loved her church, church activities and reading her bible. She once received recognition for reading her bible more than ten times through. Margaret was a volunteer with Bedford Christian Ministries for many years. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew her. Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Pamela C. Byers and her husband, William â€œBillâ€ Jr. and Marcia C. Knight and her husband, Clint; two grandsons, Caleb S. Knight and Andrew W. Knight and one sister, and Joyce E. Mundie; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers and in Margaretâ€™s memory please consider Bedford Christian Ministries or Centra Bedford Hospice. A memorial service and celebration of Margaretâ€™s life will be conducted at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bedford Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. Burial will be private. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019