Margaret (Marge) Twark Dudek, age 101, died April 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born on November 16, 1917 in Atwater, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Johnny) Adelbert Dudek, Sr., her parents, and her six brothers and sisters. Marge was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Jack, and his wife, Susan; her daughter, Jane; and her daughter Joyce, and her wife, Sandy. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Margaret (Sunny) deButts Morris and her husband, Jesus. Sunny and her â€œNonnieâ€ shared the same birthday. Marge and Johnny moved to Bedford, Virginia in 1947, and raised their three children on Westview Avenue alongside the Scott, Thomasson, Ford, Dunlap, Berry, Owen, Tharp, Stephenson, Davidson, and Kyle families. Marge was an enthusiastic golfer and enjoyed volunteering in the Bedford community. She had a great sense of style and humor, and loved all creatures great and small. The family wishes to thank Arlene and Jo of the Elks National Home in Bedford, and caregivers, Christy, Dinah, and Debbie, also of Bedford. The family is forever grateful to Shelley Stewart for her devotion and compassionate care of our mother during her time in Charlottesville. A memorial mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Bedford at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300 Charlottesville, Virginia 22911 or Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, Va. 22949. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.



320 North Bridge Street

Bedford , VA 24523-1928

(540) 586-3443

