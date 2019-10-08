Maria Teresa Bennice, 50, of Goodview, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born in Amsterdam, NY on August 11, 1970. A son of the late S. Andrew Bennice and Mary Thacker. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Lee Cleveland. Maria loved her animals and also enjoyed making candles. She will be missed dearly. In addition to her mother Mary, Maria is survived by her FiancÃ©, John Glass; stepfather, Ralph Thacker; three children, Mary Andrew DeHaven, Taylor Austin DeHaven and Madison Marie Hartman; grandson, Bryce DeHaven. Also surviving are numerous other extended family members in Glasgow, Scotland. A memorial service and celebration of Mariaâ€™s life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wed, October 9, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Father Salvador AÃ±onuevo officiating. Burial will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019