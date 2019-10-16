Marie Inez Wright Brown, age 86, of Bedford, peacefully made the transition to be with her Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born on July 25, 1933 to the late Thomas and Lucille McCoy. She is survived by her husband, Albert Brown: children, James R. Wright, Jr., Raymond Wright, Sheila Wright, Mark Wright, Dorothy Marshall, Brenda Miller, Robbin Wright, David Brown, Reverend Phillip Brown, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Poplar Spring Baptist Church (1055 Sycamore Dr. Goode, VA 24556.) Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-7pm at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019