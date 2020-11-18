1/1
Mario A. Rutoshey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario A. Rutoskey Jr, 62 of Bedford VA, was called home on Sunday November the 15th, surrounded by his loved ones. He endured a long journey with Lou Gehrigâ€™s (ALS) Disease remaining at home with the care of his wife Karyn, an RN and support of Amedisys Hospice of Roanoke. Having surrendered his heart to the Lord in 2002, he has now received ultimate healing and an eternal home in heaven with his Savior, Jesus Christ. The Son of the late Mario A Rutoskey, Sr. and the late Marie Smith Rutoskey of Bedford, VA, he was known to family and friends as â€˜Jrâ€™. He was a quiet and gentle man who loved cooking and grilling, coining several original family favorite recipes. He enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting and all things wildlife as well as being a gifted gardener. A hard worker, and a jack of all trades, he was generous to others with his time and skills. He acquired the love for traveling at an early age, traveling across country with his dad and later with his wife. His trade took him up and down the east coast regions working as a Boiler Maker, wielding and erecting steel tanks for RECO INC of Richmond VA., and retiring after 35 years. Jr loved his family and friends deeply and was a beloved and cherished husband; a loyal son, an adored baby brother and a faithful friend. He is survived and will be sadly missed by his sweetheart of thirty eight years, Karyn Brooks Rutoskey, his sisters, Donna Rice; Cynthia Mitchell and husband Donnie; and Debbie Goad and husband Lonnie, along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and a God daughter. A graveside service is planned for Sat. Nov 21st at 1pm at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford to be officiated by our friend Tee Key, through Tharp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Jrâ€™s Life will be held on Sat. Dec 12th at 11 am at the family residence. Family and friends are invited. A special thank you to hospice nurses; Delores, Jessica, Kathy & Jill and Respiratory Therapist; Glenna for their loving care and support during Jrâ€™s progression. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the ALS Association, Amedisys Hospice of Roanoke or Gideonâ€™s International. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Service
11:00 AM
the family residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved