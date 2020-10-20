1/
Marion Brooke Lyon Kolitwenzew, 67 of Sandy Level, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Woodhaven Nursing Home. She was a daughter of the late Edwin Buchanan Lyon and Vivian Lee Lyon. She is survived by her sons, Alexander Kolitwenzew, Mikhail Kolitwenzew, Ivan Kolitwenzew; daughter, Marina Kolitwenzew. A funeral service was conducted at the graveside at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC at Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11 AM with Father Paul officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


