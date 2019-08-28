Marion M. Dawson

Marion Mason Dawson, 97, of Bedford, died Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born in Danville, VA on September 28, 1921, a daughter of the late William Stratton Mason and Lona Tucker Mason. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Malcolm Fox and her second husband, Howard Daniel Dawson. Marion was a secretary to the president of the ChapStick Corporation for 34 years. She was a member of Bedford Baptist Church and an honorary member of the Blue Ridge Garden Club.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
