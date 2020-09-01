1/
Mark K. Gordon
1963 - 2020
Mark Kevin Gordon was born on September 8, 1963 in Roanoke, Va. and passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home in the New River Valley at the age of 56. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert â€œBobâ€� Gordon Jr. (1992), his step-father, Benjamin Holstein Jr. (2011), and special sister, Linda McDaniel (2018). Mark is survived by his three daughters, Sherry Shank (Ryan) of Penn. Caty Gordon of N.Y., and Chelsey Gordon-Farkosh (Andrew) of Va.; his two brothers, Michael Gordon (Kristina) of Wakefield, Va., Milan Gordon of Riner, Va.; his sister, Kristen Holstein of Riner, Va.; his mother, Barbara Holstein of Riner, Va.; and his two grandchildren, Nolan and Catherine Shank of Penn. He will be greatly missed by his special little friend, Anthony; and his two Labrador retrievers, Buddy and Eleanor, who were faithfully always by his side. Mark was a 1981 graduate of Shawsville High School. After returning to the NRV from years of owning his own business in Northern Va., he then operated/managed a local Bed & Breakfast for 11 years. He recently had returned to his previous career and occupation of operating a crane and took great pride in his work. Mark was full of life and was passionate about his hobbies; he thrived on hosting social events with family and friends, creative ideas and plans often occupied his thoughts, and he was always up for outdoor adventures. He spent his time working on home improvement and building projects, tending to his garden, caring for his chickens and bees, and taking his beloved dogs, Buddy and Eleanor kayaking on the New River. He enjoyed making and canning large batches of apple butter in the Fall and taking his mom on road trips to Pennsylvania. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 3 - 5pm at Bisset Park shelter #3 in Radford. In lieu of flowers or donations, and in remembrance of how Mark lived his life, take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, beloved pet, neighbor, or friend; go for a walk in the woods or enjoy a body of water for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one. The Gordon family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bisset Park shelter #3
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST
Radford, VA 24141
(540) 639-2456
Memories & Condolences

September 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.prayers
Martha Ann Bishop
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Darlene Nester
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
July 27, 2020
My condolences to the family.
John
Neighbor
July 13, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Marks passing. I will always be grateful to Mark for his kindness my first year on a mission trip to Sneedville, TN. He was starting up a mission team at the nursing home there and included me on his team which has changed my life. 19 years later, our church is still serving and in relationship with the nursing home there. This is Marks legacy for which I will always be grateful. My sincere sympathy to his entire family.
Bonnie Young
Friend
July 13, 2020
We surely will miss his enthusiasm and wide smile! Mark was a delightful man who loved making things work and seeing a bigger picture of what could be. We will miss his spirit and friendship and wish him peace now. Lucy and A.C. Wilson
July 12, 2020
My sympathy and sadness goes out to the family may god comfort each of you in this time of sorrow rest in peace mark.
William buster Starkey
Classmate
July 11, 2020
Mark was a sweet soul. He loved my grandson Anthony so very much. I remember one time Anthony and I stopped in at the B&B because he wanted to see His Mark. Mark was headed out to run an errand as we arrived. Anthony ask him to make him French toast and sausage. He walked right back inside and did it. Thats the kind of person he was. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his Mother and his Family.
Patty Clayton
July 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debbie Dovel
Friend
July 10, 2020
Godspeed Mark Gordon, always a true beacon in the fog.
Kenneth Dolinger
July 9, 2020
I was deeply saddened by the news of Mark's passing. He was a wonderful man, so eager to get things done, so creative in addressing needs, and great to be around. My condolences to his family and pray God brings you comfort as you deal with this. He will be sorely missed.
Penny Burgett
Friend
July 9, 2020
We don't know the words to say, Mark's passing has stunned us. We loved Mark and he did so much for us. Please know that we will always cherish all the memories he made with us. We love you and are praying for you.
~Amy and Morgan McDaniel
Amy and Morgan McDaniel
Family
July 9, 2020
Mark was one of a kind and a great friend.
Adam Woodson
Friend
July 8, 2020
I send my condolences to Marks family and friends. Mark and his Mom were my dear friends. May he rest in peace.
Marceline Hunter
Friend
July 8, 2020
All of Marks family and closest friends are in my thoughts and prayers. Constantly thinking of the good times and knowing he would want us to celebrate his life, be happy and hug others often. Anthony tells everyone that his Mark is his guardian angel now. We will love and miss him forever. Rest peacefully.
Kelsey & Anthony
Family
July 8, 2020
Some have hearts and souls of gold- that is Mark. He might be gone from the physical world, but hes deeply part of all of us. The good ones we miss leave us all better, hard as it is. We all just have to remember to smile more like he did. Embrace more as he was always open to. To give more, like he would. Be open more and accept all beings with love, just like him. Leave this world just a little bit better, like he has. Celebrate life every day, like he did. Your friend- Dan
Dan Rogers
