Mark Kevin Gordon was born on September 8, 1963 in Roanoke, Va. and passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home in the New River Valley at the age of 56. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert â€œBobâ€� Gordon Jr. (1992), his step-father, Benjamin Holstein Jr. (2011), and special sister, Linda McDaniel (2018). Mark is survived by his three daughters, Sherry Shank (Ryan) of Penn. Caty Gordon of N.Y., and Chelsey Gordon-Farkosh (Andrew) of Va.; his two brothers, Michael Gordon (Kristina) of Wakefield, Va., Milan Gordon of Riner, Va.; his sister, Kristen Holstein of Riner, Va.; his mother, Barbara Holstein of Riner, Va.; and his two grandchildren, Nolan and Catherine Shank of Penn. He will be greatly missed by his special little friend, Anthony; and his two Labrador retrievers, Buddy and Eleanor, who were faithfully always by his side. Mark was a 1981 graduate of Shawsville High School. After returning to the NRV from years of owning his own business in Northern Va., he then operated/managed a local Bed & Breakfast for 11 years. He recently had returned to his previous career and occupation of operating a crane and took great pride in his work. Mark was full of life and was passionate about his hobbies; he thrived on hosting social events with family and friends, creative ideas and plans often occupied his thoughts, and he was always up for outdoor adventures. He spent his time working on home improvement and building projects, tending to his garden, caring for his chickens and bees, and taking his beloved dogs, Buddy and Eleanor kayaking on the New River. He enjoyed making and canning large batches of apple butter in the Fall and taking his mom on road trips to Pennsylvania. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 3 - 5pm at Bisset Park shelter #3 in Radford. In lieu of flowers or donations, and in remembrance of how Mark lived his life, take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, beloved pet, neighbor, or friend; go for a walk in the woods or enjoy a body of water for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one. The Gordon family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com