Some have hearts and souls of gold- that is Mark. He might be gone from the physical world, but hes deeply part of all of us. The good ones we miss leave us all better, hard as it is. We all just have to remember to smile more like he did. Embrace more as he was always open to. To give more, like he would. Be open more and accept all beings with love, just like him. Leave this world just a little bit better, like he has. Celebrate life every day, like he did. Your friend- Dan

