Marsha Brooks Greene, lovingly known as â€˜Peachyâ€™ by family and friends, passed away peacefully at her home on Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, September 10, 2020. She was 83. Marsha was born on May 11, 1937 in Washington, D.C. and spent her childhood in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She married her sweetheart, â€˜Bobbyâ€™ at the age of 16 and moved to Potomac, MD where they raised four children. In 1989, after moving to their home in Huddleston, Virginia, she became a lively member of the local community. Marsha was active with the Moneta Garden Club and then later the Huddleston Firebells until their dissolution. She took pleasure in being of service, volunteering with Bedford Ride for eight years and in the Bedford Memorial Hospital gift shop for more than 20 years. Since the age of 65, Marsha was an enthusiastic attendee of the â€˜YMCA Aqua Aerobicsâ€™ classes at the Bedford YMCA (â€œIâ€™m sorry for leaving you girlsâ€�). In addition to serving her community, she enjoyed daily swims in the lake, walking her two dogs, Maizy and Patches, traveling (most recently to Greece with her daughters), spending time with family and a glass of wine over conversation with friends. Her husband of 59 years, Robert C. Greene Jr., daughter, Cynthia A. Greene-Hargett, and parents, Michael D. and Virginia B. Brooks, precede her in death. Marsha is survived by her children Teresa Zizack and husband Timothy of Topsail, NC, Robert C. Greene III of Middletown, MD, and Jennifer Howe of Chesapeake, VA, and two sisters, Sandra Campbell and husband John of Marian, MT, and Michelle Lowery and husband Doyle of Limestone, TN. She also leaves behind five loving grandchildren, Christopher Potter and wife Emily, Shelley Potter, Austin Howe, Lindsey Howe and Taylor Greene, and three adoring great-grandchildren. Marsha was fortunate to have had the opportunity to say goodbye to close friends in her last days and looks forward to meeting again. The family will celebrate her life in private. Her body has been donated to UNC Breast Cancer Research Center. As a life long dog lover, she has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Angles of Assisi in Roanoke, Virginia. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.