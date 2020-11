Martha June St. Clair Stanley, 74 of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Ira Hylton St. Clair and Erma Bell Meador St. Clair. She is survived by her husband, David Dennis Stanley; her son, Danny Ray Stanley. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.