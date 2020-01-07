Martha L. Hatter

Martha Laughlin Hatter, 77 of Goode, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Vivian Edward Laughlin and Nora Lucy Goodman Laughlin. She is survived by her son, Kevin "HoHo" Johnson. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Peaksview Christian Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin on Jan. 8, 2020
