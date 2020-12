Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Mary Catherine Orange Long, daughter of the late Houston & Mary Orange, departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Left to grieve, aunt Onie & Danny Boothe, many cousins, special friends and Longwood Baptist Church, along with many friends in Woodbury, N.J.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store