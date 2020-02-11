Mary Christine Overstreet Tuck, 97 of Bedford, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Orville CliftonOverstreet and Anna Bell Nida Overstreet. She is survived by daughters, Carolyn Williams, Patty Cassidy, Sharon Tuck, Savada Martin; her sons, Kenneth Jones, Vincent Tuck, Robert W. Tuck. A funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020