Mary Ella Davenport, 98 of Bedford, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on Friday, May 7, 1920 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Robert C. Davenport and Bessie Mitchell Davenport. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robin, Lewis & Jim Davenport & her sisters, Earle D. Bowyer, Elsie D. Yonka, Roberta "Bert" D. Carter & Frances "Fannie" D. Wozny. She was a graduate of New London Academy and retired after many years as bookkeeper at Coffey & Saunders Feed Store. She was a member of Nicopolis United Methodist Church and also of the Ann Douglas Circle at Main Street United Methodist Church. She is survived by many nieces & nephews. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Nicopolis United Methodist Church, 1158 Nicopolis Drive, Bedford, VA 24523. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Nicopolis United Methodist Church and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Willie Butler officiating. Interment will follow in Nicopolis United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike

Bedford , VA 24523-1803

(540) 586-3304

