Mary Elizabeth Willoughby Layman-Hardy of Bedford, VA, died on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Nelson County to the late Albert and Gracie Goff Willoughby of Big Island, VA. She was preceded in death by her first husband Tommy Layman and a brother, Bill Willoughby of Lynchburg, VA. Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry Hardy of Bedford, VA; a daughter, Debbie Browder (Charles) Boca Raton, FL; son, Michael T. Layman (Karen) of Forest, VA; two sisters, Pauline Lukin (Aaron) of Lynch Station and Patsy Tharp (Robert) of Plano, TX; a brother, Albert Lee Willoughby (Cindy) of Big Island, VA; granddaughters, Christy Schisler (Jared) of Boca Raton, FL, Michell Browder Halas (Steven) of Boca Raton, FL and Sarah Kadavy (Seth) of El Paso, TX; grandson, Philip Layman of Fredericksburg, VA; great-granddaughter, Lilly Kadavy of El Paso, TX; sister-in-law, Betty Willoughby of Lynchburg, VA. Mary was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and a member of the choir for over 40 years. She retired from Piedmont Label after 37 years of service. Mary enjoyed playing golf, going to Myrtle Beach and the Greenbrier. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Maryâ€™s memory please consider the Bedford Life Saving Crew. A funeral service and celebration of Maryâ€™s life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Rev. Vernon Delong officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 am also in the chapel. To send condolences online please visit



