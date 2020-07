Mary Elizabeth Brads Minnick, 76 of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Russell A. Brads and Stella Hensley Brads. She is survived by her sisters, Maggie McFaddin, Phyllis Zeigler; her brothers, Gene Eddie Brads, Vincent Brads. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Virginia Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.