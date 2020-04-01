On March 23, 2020, Mary Laughon Ferrell (77) went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, William Thurman Ferrell, her four children, Todd Allison Ferrell (wife Jennifer), Tara Elizabeth Ferrell, Tiffany Wynne Ferrell, and Torrey Christian Ferrell (wife Victoria), her grandchildren Connor Mackenzie Ferrell, Chloe Grace Rhodes (husband Nathaniel), and Lillian Claire Ferrell, step-grandchildren Christopher Andrew Myers and Brianna Nicole Myers, and great-grandchild Maya Elizabeth Rhodes. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Laughon Powell, and her brothers, Harold Holland Laughon and Ollie Gilbert Laughon, Jr. The private service was held at Oakeyâ€™s Vinton Chapel, Vinton, VA on March 26, 2020 led by Rev. Don Duncan of High Point, NC. Both the message and music celebrated her life, her eternal home with our Savior, and the living hope that we have in Jesus Christ. Following the service the interment was at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton, VA, preceded by graveside prayer.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020