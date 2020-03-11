Matthew Clifford Reed, 57 of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was a son of the late William Turner Reed and Patricia Anne Moriarity. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Gail Crouch Reed; daughter, Drew Reed; step-son, Adam Werle; step-daughter, Kayla Donahue. A funeral service was conducted on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Jordantown Church of God. Interment was in Palestine Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020