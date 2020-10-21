Matthew Paul Beach, 28 of Bedford, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of Douglas A. Beach and Teresa McKinney Beach of Bedford. In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his brothers, Christopher Douglas Beach, Jason Albright Beach; two daughters, Elizabeth Rose Beach, Olivia R. Pleasants; loving companion, Christina Williams. Services were private. Interment was in Virginia Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.