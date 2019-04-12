Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maude H. Overstreet. View Sign

Maude Howell Overstreet, 89, of Moneta, died Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Bedford County on March 22, 1930, a daughter of the late Spicer J. Howell and Opal Ferguson Howell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Rodney Overstreet, Sr.; son, William Rodney Overstreet, Jr.; sisters, Lillian Cheek and Lucille Ayers. Maude was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Eric Overstreet; daughter, Beverly O. McGuire; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, with Rev. Wayne Sellers officiating. A burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Family receive d friends 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

