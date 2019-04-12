Maude H. Overstreet

Maude Howell Overstreet, 89, of Moneta, died Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Bedford County on March 22, 1930, a daughter of the late Spicer J. Howell and Opal Ferguson Howell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Rodney Overstreet, Sr.; son, William Rodney Overstreet, Jr.; sisters, Lillian Cheek and Lucille Ayers. Maude was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Eric Overstreet; daughter, Beverly O. McGuire; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, with Rev. Wayne Sellers officiating. A burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Family receive d friends 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
